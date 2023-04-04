AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N hopes SC verdict will reflect win for system

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday, hoped the Supreme Court’s decision in the case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, must reflect a win of the system instead of a triumph of the “blue-eyed” — Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, the PML-N leaders including Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Special Assistant Ata Tarar reiterated the party and the federal government’s objection over the current three-member bench of the apex court, hearing the suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Ranjha said that the advocate general has asked the three-member bench to avoid hearing the case.

He said that the judges are seen separating one by one from the bench.

He said that all the elders should sit together to save the house.

“The people are watching who the “ladla” [blue-eyed] is? The decision must reflect a win for the system,” he added.

Special Assistant Ata Tarar said that Article 224 of the Constitution talks about the caretaker government and this is the argument that the elections should be held simultaneously across the country.

He said that there should not be any political government in one province or federation which can influence the election in another province or federation when the general elections are held.

He also referred to the circular issued by the registrar Supreme Court annulling the orders issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said: “If judicial orders are started to be overruled under administrative orders, the justice and justice system of the entire country will sit down and there will be a situation of anarchy.”

“So, the administrative order of the registrar has no legal status,” he maintained.

He added: “When the suo motu case has been rejected by 4/3, there is no scope for implementation of the petition.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Imran Khan PMLN Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N hopes SC verdict will reflect win for system

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories