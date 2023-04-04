PML-N hopes SC verdict will reflect win for system

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday, hoped the Supreme Court’s decision in the case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, must reflect a win of the system instead of a triumph of the “blue-eyed” — Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, the PML-N leaders including Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Special Assistant Ata Tarar reiterated the party and the federal government’s objection over the current three-member bench of the apex court, hearing the suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Ranjha said that the advocate general has asked the three-member bench to avoid hearing the case.

He said that the judges are seen separating one by one from the bench.

He said that all the elders should sit together to save the house.

“The people are watching who the “ladla” [blue-eyed] is? The decision must reflect a win for the system,” he added.

Special Assistant Ata Tarar said that Article 224 of the Constitution talks about the caretaker government and this is the argument that the elections should be held simultaneously across the country.

He said that there should not be any political government in one province or federation which can influence the election in another province or federation when the general elections are held.

He also referred to the circular issued by the registrar Supreme Court annulling the orders issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said: “If judicial orders are started to be overruled under administrative orders, the justice and justice system of the entire country will sit down and there will be a situation of anarchy.”

“So, the administrative order of the registrar has no legal status,” he maintained.

He added: “When the suo motu case has been rejected by 4/3, there is no scope for implementation of the petition.”

