Imran urges citizens to uphold Constitution

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged citizens to stand with the constitution.

In a tweet on Monday, he said: “Today we stand at a turning point in our constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar. Everyone must choose whether they stand, as PTI does, with Constitution, rule of law and democracy; or with a corrupt mafia, law of the jungle and fascism.”

It may be noted that a three-member bench comprising of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar reserved the judgment on Monday after hearing all the parties, including the government, the PTI, the ECP and others. However, it did not hear the counsels of the coalition parties. The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on the PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till Oct 8 on Tuesday (today).

