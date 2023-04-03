PFA unearths fake beverages unit

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverage manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands while confiscating thousands of liters of substandard fizzy drinks and machinery during a raid on a house in Kamoke.

The new Director General of PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on the tipoff of vigilance cell, the operation was conducted under the supervision of deputy director operation and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. Meanwhile, PFA has registered a case against the manufacturer on account of adulteration and forger.

He said that the food authority has rooted out the fake beverages unit after confiscating 2,043 liters beverages; 1,000 empty bottles, filling plant, gas cylinder, artificial flavors, packing material, lids and fake labeling.

Raja Jahangir said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money. The raiding team also found the contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks, he said.

He further said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different small shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action in the holy month of Ramadan.

