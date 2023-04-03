AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.81%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,366 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
KSE100 39,911 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,843 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA unearths fake beverages unit

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverage manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands while confiscating thousands of liters of substandard fizzy drinks and machinery during a raid on a house in Kamoke.

The new Director General of PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on the tipoff of vigilance cell, the operation was conducted under the supervision of deputy director operation and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. Meanwhile, PFA has registered a case against the manufacturer on account of adulteration and forger.

He said that the food authority has rooted out the fake beverages unit after confiscating 2,043 liters beverages; 1,000 empty bottles, filling plant, gas cylinder, artificial flavors, packing material, lids and fake labeling.

Raja Jahangir said that fake beverages were being prepared with prohibited and harmful chemicals just for minting money. The raiding team also found the contamination of artificial sweeteners and unclean water in the soft drinks, he said.

He further said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different small shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action in the holy month of Ramadan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA fake beverages unit

Comments

1000 characters

PFA unearths fake beverages unit

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories