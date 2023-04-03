AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
Talks with govt ‘only’ on polls issue: Imran

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he would not negotiate with the government, and if talks were held his party delegation would take part.

Talking to a foreign TV channel, Imran said that he would not sit with those whom he called thieves and corrupt.

The biggest problem of the country today is holding general elections in 90 days; he said and added that if the elections were not being held within the stipulated time, the chances of elections in October were dim.

The PTI chairman said that if the talks were held, they would be held only on the issue of elections.

“If they don’t agree to the elections, then there is no point in negotiations. I have no contact with anyone, but I am ready to talk about holding the elections,” he continued.

He criticised ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that dividing the Supreme Court for his personal interests was an old strategy of him.

By refusing to accept the decision of the Supreme Court, you give an impression that there was no Constitution and law in the country. But the entire nation would stand by the Supreme Court, he added.

Imran claimed that in 2018 elections, PTI’s seats were reduced through a plan to manipulate the assembly.

He also claimed that he knew who managed the PTI members.

He strongly criticized the PDM for refusing to accept the decision of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court and said that the PTI would fully support the Supreme Court.

