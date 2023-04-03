AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.34%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.8%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,922 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police foil bid to smuggle weapons into Punjab

Safdar Rasheed Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab police have foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into Punjab.

According to details, the police at the Dajal check post signalled the speeding car coming from Dera Ismail (DI) Khan to stop for checking on Sunday.

However, the driver tried to escape by breaking the barrier and ramming the car at the policeman. The police mobiles chased the suspect vehicle and cornered it at a short distance.

Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Naveed said that at least 22 rifles, 42 magazines, and 181 bullets were recovered from the vehicle. The police took the vehicle into custody for further inspection while the two accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and an investigation has been launched.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that last month, Airport Security Forces (ASF) arrested a citizen for carrying an illegal weapon from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, the ASF officials recovered an unlicensed pistol from a person entering Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The ASF spokesperson said that during the search of the vehicle of the arrested person Ahsan ul Haq a nine mm pistol with 19 rounds was recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Punjab police smuggle weapons

Comments

1000 characters

Police foil bid to smuggle weapons into Punjab

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories