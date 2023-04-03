Police foil bid to smuggle weapons into Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab police have foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into Punjab.

According to details, the police at the Dajal check post signalled the speeding car coming from Dera Ismail (DI) Khan to stop for checking on Sunday.

However, the driver tried to escape by breaking the barrier and ramming the car at the policeman. The police mobiles chased the suspect vehicle and cornered it at a short distance.

Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Naveed said that at least 22 rifles, 42 magazines, and 181 bullets were recovered from the vehicle. The police took the vehicle into custody for further inspection while the two accused has been arrested.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and an investigation has been launched.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that last month, Airport Security Forces (ASF) arrested a citizen for carrying an illegal weapon from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, the ASF officials recovered an unlicensed pistol from a person entering Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The ASF spokesperson said that during the search of the vehicle of the arrested person Ahsan ul Haq a nine mm pistol with 19 rounds was recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023