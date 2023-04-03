Ration distribution turns into great tragedy

Pleasure turned into tragedy at Murree a few years ago. Amongst the many tourists that came to this hill resort to enjoy the snowfall, over two dozens were met with a tragic fate—they froze to death in their cars that stuck into snow and ran out of fuel.

Free or zakat ration distribution turned into a great tragedy on Friday in Karachi, the city of teeming millions that also boasts rich traditions of charity since pre-Partition days where at least one dozen people were killed and many others injured in the stampede during a zakat ration donation event turned.

In other words, this annual ration donation event turned into a great tragedy this year after panic struck and people started running.

There may be a host of reasons behind this tragedy but one of the principal causes is deepening economic turmoil in the country with the rupee crumbling and staple food prices shooting up nearly 50 percent as the country battles a balance of payments crisis which has forced it into bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

What is equally important to note is the fact that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data released on Saturday has shown that inflation (CPI)reached an all-time high of 35.4 percent year-on-year in March, the month that ended a couple of days earlier. This marks the highest CPI increase on record since July 1965.

More tough times are ahead as looming threat of sovereign default continues to affect all areas of economy.

Syed Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

