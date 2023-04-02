AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
IK files petition against NAB notices

Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been urged to declare the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) call up notices to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, for selling Toshakhana gift, illegal, without lawful authority, void ab initio, and nullity in the eye of the law.

The PTI chairman on Saturday through advocate Khawaja Haris filed a petition against the NAB notices issued to him in Toshakhana gifts.

The PTI chief further prayed that till the pending final adjudication, the NAB is restrained from converting the inquiry of the impugned call up notices into investigation, or from taking any adverse action against him on the basis of the call up notices.

Imran Khan has challenged the NAB call up notices dated 17-02-23 and 16-03-23 on the ground that they are ultra vires to the provision of Section 19 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999. Imran Khan said the notices are mala fides and asked the Bureau to withdraw them as they are violative of the NAB law.

He contended that on March 8, he replied to the first notice and maintained that the notice did not comply with the mandatory provisions of clause (c) of Section 9 of the NAO. He stated that the notice was non est in the eye of law.

He stated that after the reply second ‘Call Up’ notice to him on March 16, wherein, he was asked to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) on March 21. The second Call Up notice was also replied.

He contended that after the amendment in the law the Section 9 stipulates that any person called to provide information in relation to an offence alleged to have been committed under the Ordinance he shall be informed if he is an accused person or otherwise, and if he is alleged to have committed an offence the he shall be informed of the allegations against him to enable him to file his defence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

