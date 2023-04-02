Fesco management striving for welfare of staff: CEO

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company’s (Fesco) management is striving for welfare of its staff and fulfilling their legitimate demands while utilising the available sources, according to its CEO Engr Bashir Ahmad.

He was addressing a delegation of WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) at the Fesco headquarters here today, who met him under the leadership of Regional Chairman/Central Vice President Hydro Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Hundal.

He said that there are good and exemplary relations between Fesco management and the union while due to lack of difference of opinion, employees’ issues are resolved with utmost speed. He further said that protection of the staff while working on the line from fatal accidents is among the top priorities of the company. Protective equipments have been procured for the line staff with a cost of millions of rupees. He said that the FESCO administration, union and employees have to intensify their efforts to make FESCO a profitable company so that its fruits could be shared with the employees.

Regional Chairman Hydro Workers Union Chaudhry Sarfaraz Hundal in his address praised the Chief Executive for taking labor friendly measures. He demanded the Chief Executive to issue orders to give hardship allowance to the employees on the occasion of Eid so that the children of the employees could also enjoy the joys of Eid. He said that giving one-month's salary as hardship allowance on the occasion of Eid will boost the morale of the employees and they will work with new enthusiasm. He assured that all the employees would utilize their full conscious efforts to further improve the customer services with the goals of recovery and achieve the target of line losses.

He further said that the Union would play its full role for the safety of line staff, follow the safety measures and prevent accidents. He also demanded to speed up the process of employee promotions at the company and circle level. He said that the shortage of employees in all offices should be met according to the yardstick and the yardstick should be revised according to the number of consumers. At this occasion, he also presented a 26-point agenda for solving the problems of staff to the chief executive, which was approved by the Chief Executive FESCO.

Director General (HR) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director (Labor & legal) Farrukh Aftab, Deputy Director (A&S) Mahmood Ahmed, Deputy Regional Chairman Hydro Union Mian Munir Ghani, Regional Joint Secretary Mian Sajid Hussain, Zonal Chairman First Circle Mian Farooq Ahmed, Zonal Chairman Second Circle Ali Asghar Gill, Zonal Chairman Mianwali Noor Mohammad Bharariou, Zonal Chairman Sargodha Circle Rao Kashif, Zonal Chairman (M&T) Mian Nadeem, Zonal Chairman Audit Muhammad Usman, Zonal Chairman Finance Anees Sindhu, Zonal Chairman (GSO) Rana Akhlaq and a large number of employees were also present during the meeting.

