AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sale of tickets for Pak-NZ series to begin today

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
Follow us

LAHORE: The tickets for the three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore will go on sale on today.

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in T-20 International matches on April 14, 15 and 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has set affordable ticket prices, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 3,000.

In the first phase, which commences Sunday, the tickets will be available online at pcb.bookme.pk and fans can buy them using original ID cards.

The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry in the stadium.

The physical tickets will be available in the second phase from 6th April. The details regarding sale points will be announced in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Gaddafi Stadium Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 international

Comments

1000 characters

Sale of tickets for Pak-NZ series to begin today

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Pakistan not running out of water: report

PC yet to recover Rs5.2bn outstanding receivables from 13 parties

Read more stories