Gold declines slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a little fall on the local market, traders said. The precious metal inched...
Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a little fall on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal inched down by Rs400 to Rs208300 per tola and Rs343 to Rs178584 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market stood for $1969 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs2270 per tola and Rs1946.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

