AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2023 10:43pm
Follow us

LISBON: Thousands of people took to the streets of Lisbon and other cities across Portugal on Saturday in protest against soaring rents and house prices at a time when high inflation is making it even tougher for people to make ends meet.

"There is a huge housing crisis today," Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, said at the Lisbon protest. "This is a social emergency."

Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries, with government data showing more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month last year. The monthly minimum wage is 760 euros.

Rents in Lisbon, a tourist hotspot, have jumped 65% since 2015 and sale prices have sky-rocketed 137% in that period, figures from Confidencial Imobiliario, which collects data on housing, show. Rents increased 37% last year alone, more than in Barcelona or Paris, according to another real estate data company, Casafari.

The situation is particularly hard on the young.

The average rent for a one-bedroom flat in Lisbon is around 1,350 euros, a study by housing portal Imovirtual showed.

The Socialist government announced last month a housing package that, among other measures, ended the controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and banned new licenses for Airbnb properties but critics say it is not enough to lower prices in the short term.

At the protest, which was organised by the movement "Home to Live" and other groups, 35-year-old illustrator Diogo Guerra said he hears stories about people struggling to access housing every day.

"People who... work and are homeless, people are evicted because their house is turned into short-term accommodations (for tourists)," he said.

Low wages and high rents make Lisbon the world's third-least viable city to live in, according to a study by insurance brokers CIA Landlords. Portugal's current 8.2% inflation rate has exacerbated the problem.

"With my salary, which is higher than the average salary in Lisbon, I cannot afford renting a flat because it's too expensive," said Nuncio Renzi, a sales executive from Italy living in the capital.

Portugal Portugal housing crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

Pakistan’s CPI inflation reading in March clocks in at 35.4% YoY

Leaders of coalition parties to meet today to devise future strategy

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

Govt files petition to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Twitter makes some of its source code public, promises more

India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

Read more stories