AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Towel makers demand release of ST refunds

Press Release Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, Tahir Jahangir stated that the month of March has also gone by without any sales tax refunds being released by the FBR.

This despite the fact that all the textile exporters associations were summoned by the FBR to Islamabad on the 1st of March and were officially re-assured that they had reset their computers and the system had been changed to the satisfaction of the authorities and now they will make up the delays in the payment of Sales Tax refunds forthwith.

They assured us that all refunds pending for the last calendar year will be paid off by the 10th of March. We reassured that they will reconsider the filter of 12% export value for refund and enhance it as the sales tax rate had been increased from 17 to 18%.

Nothing has been paid since then and now another months refunds have been added to our burden. Most exporters have not received the refunds due for November and none have received the December ones. By now we should have received January and February refunds too. At the rate of 17% of sales tax now fully 50% of our working capital is stuck with the FBR.

How are we to keep our factories running?

To top it all rates of energy have been enhanced and the steadily depreciating rupee requires an ever larger rupee working capital to maintain the same exports in US Dollars. Where are all these funds going to come from?

The banks are lending at 24% and the stuck sales tax refunds should carry with them a penalty of 2% per month as compensation for the delays. Non payment of sales tax refunds is the biggest discouragement to exporters in Pakistan and the ‘principal’ reason for repeated setbacks to our exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Sales Tax Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan sales tax refunds Towel makers

Comments

1000 characters

Towel makers demand release of ST refunds

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories