DUHS to disburse Rs15m interest-free loans to students per year

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: The students of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) have got the facility of availing interest-free loans of Rs15 million per annum. This facility has been granted after renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the welfare organisation Ihsan Trust, which was signed on Wednesday at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The MoU was signed by Registrar Dr Ashar Afaq on behalf of the Dow university and General Manager Fayyaz-ur-Rehman Khan on behalf of the Ihsan Trust. Additional Director Finance Syed Hamid Hussain Shah, Head of Financial Aid Muhammad Ali, Assistant Registrar Azhar Bhutto and Samina Akseer were also present on this occasion.

The agreement has been renewed for an indefinite period in which an amount of Rs15 million will be disbursed annually to students on a “need-cum-merit” basis, while the borrowers’ information will be kept in trust.

After the signing of the MoU, the Registrar Dow University Dr Ashar Afaq and General Manager Faiz-ur-Rehman Khan exchanged the documents. While sharing their thoughts, Registrar Dow University Dr Ashar Afaq said that it is a commendable facility for students of Dow University and all the needy students can avail it. General Manager Ihsan Trust Fayyaz-ur-Rehman Khan said that we want to see the students move forward in a dignified manner.

