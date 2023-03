SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise into a range of 3,773 ringgit to 3,810 ringgit per tonne to fill a gap forming on March 22. The rise still is well-controlled by a set of projection levels on the downtrend from 4,247 ringgit.

After breaking the resistance at 3,690 ringgit, the contract is expected to test the next resistance at 3,736 ringgit.

A break below 3,658 ringgit may be followed by a drop into the 3,569-3,615 ringgit range.