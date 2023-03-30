Indian shares rise on monthly expiry day

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday as easing worries about the global banking turmoil brought back risk-taking and led to a broad-based gain among all sectors, while a rebound in Adani group stocks helped sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.76% higher at 17,080.70. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 57,960.09, on March derivatives series expiry day.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The heavyweight financials index rose 0.73%, with Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Chola Investment among the top gainers.

“The recent correction in the market has made valuations more palatable,” brokerage Jefferies said in a note.

The Nifty 50 has fallen nearly 2% since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March, while the financials index has lost 0.7%.

The benchmark index has not been able to stitch a winning run of more than two consecutive days in that time, and analysts expect the choppiness to continue in the near term due to a liquidity crunch and lack of immediate triggers.