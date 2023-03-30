AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise on monthly expiry day

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday as easing worries about the global banking turmoil brought back risk-taking and led to a broad-based gain among all sectors, while a rebound in Adani group stocks helped sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.76% higher at 17,080.70. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 57,960.09, on March derivatives series expiry day.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The heavyweight financials index rose 0.73%, with Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Chola Investment among the top gainers.

“The recent correction in the market has made valuations more palatable,” brokerage Jefferies said in a note.

The Nifty 50 has fallen nearly 2% since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March, while the financials index has lost 0.7%.

The benchmark index has not been able to stitch a winning run of more than two consecutive days in that time, and analysts expect the choppiness to continue in the near term due to a liquidity crunch and lack of immediate triggers.

Indian shares S&P Sensex Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise on monthly expiry day

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories