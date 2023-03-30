AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

LISBON: As prices soar in one of western Europe’s poorest nations, many Portuguese say the government is failing to help them cope and they brush off a new measure to scrap value added tax (VAT) on basic food products as too insignificant.

“Things are really more expensive and it is difficult for us to get what we need...we are buying less,” said Lisbon resident Teresa Peres, 62, who opts to shop at a food market in the Benfica neighbourhood to save some money.

“I think it’s such a ridiculous (VAT) amount...it’s not going to be felt anyway,” she said.

The government, which did not reply to a request for comment, announced on Monday a list of 44 essential goods, including milk, bread, rice, tomatoes, and some types of meat and fish whose 6% VAT will be temporarily removed. It increased subsidies to benefit poorer families but only the VAT measure addressed the plight of the 10-million-strong general population in a country where more than 50% of workers make less than 1,000 euros ($1,084) per month. “Increase people’s wages,” said Ana Siva, a 45-year-old bakery owner at the Benfica market. “The VAT (measure) is insignificant. It will be a difference of 5 or 6 cents.” The government announced a 1% pay increase for the country’s more than 740,000 civil servants.

Portuguese inflation slowed slightly to 8.2% year-on-year in February, but prices of unprocessed food products, such as fruit and vegetables, surged by 20.11%. The rising cost of living has caused a wave of protests in Portugal and in wider Europe.

DECO PROTESTE, Portugal’s biggest consumer protection association, said the basket of essential goods cost around 226 euros, a 23% jump from a year ago. “Consumers had to change their eating habits. We are beginning to see a large proportion of consumers who had to stop buying,”

DECO PROTESTE’S Rita Rodrigues said. Antonio Brito, a vegetable and fruit seller, said fewer and fewer customers were showing up. “Those who come are counting all the pennies because there is very little purchasing power,” he said, urging the government to increase salaries and also pensions.

VAT cost of living crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories