BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 39,879.89
High: 40,187.61
Low: 39,868.99
Net Change: 202.48
Volume (000): 44,773
Value (000): 2,348,222
Makt Cap (000) 1,473,873,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 7,612.89
NET CH (+) 145.48
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 3,819.42
NET CH (-) 26.87
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,158.61
NET CH (-) 45.13
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,974.88
NET CH (-) 6.14
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,858.15
NET CH (-) 16.96
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,080.27
NET CH (-) 29.29
As on: 29-March-2023
