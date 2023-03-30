AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 29, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,879.89
High:                      40,187.61
Low:                       39,868.99
Net Change:                   202.48
Volume (000):                 44,773
Value (000):               2,348,222
Makt Cap (000)         1,473,873,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,612.89
NET CH                    (+) 145.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,819.42
NET CH                     (-) 26.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,158.61
NET CH                     (-) 45.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,974.88
NET CH                      (-) 6.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,858.15
NET CH                     (-) 16.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,080.27
NET CH                     (-) 29.29
------------------------------------
As on:                 29-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

