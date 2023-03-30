KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,879.89 High: 40,187.61 Low: 39,868.99 Net Change: 202.48 Volume (000): 44,773 Value (000): 2,348,222 Makt Cap (000) 1,473,873,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,612.89 NET CH (+) 145.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,819.42 NET CH (-) 26.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,158.61 NET CH (-) 45.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,974.88 NET CH (-) 6.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,858.15 NET CH (-) 16.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,080.27 NET CH (-) 29.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-March-2023 ====================================

