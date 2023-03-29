AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Life & Style

Paul Newman's Rolexes celebrating his racing career up for auction

AFP Published 29 Mar, 2023 01:41pm
US actor and driver Paul Newman is pictured, during 24 Hours of Le Mans car race in Le Mans. Photo: AFP
US actor and driver Paul Newman is pictured, during 24 Hours of Le Mans car race in Le Mans. Photo: AFP
NEW YORK: Two Rolexes that carried "sentimental" value for actor Paul Newman will be auctioned as part of a broad collection of the late icon's personal effects, with the timepieces each expected to earn up to $1 million.

Sotheby's said last month that more than 300 items owned by the movie star and car racer Newman and his wife of 50 years Joanne Woodward would go under the hammer on June 9.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona wristwatch. The design became known as the ‘Paul Newman watch’ due to its association with the actor. The watch was sold by New York auction house Phillips for a staggering $17.8 million in 2017. Photo: AFP
The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona wristwatch. The design became known as the ‘Paul Newman watch’ due to its association with the actor. The watch was sold by New York auction house Phillips for a staggering $17.8 million in 2017. Photo: AFP

On Tuesday the auction house unveiled the two Rolex Daytonas, classic and coveted watches that celebrate the model's 60th anniversary this year, and which Sotheby's said Newman wore during his celebrated racing career.

Investment in Rolex, Patek watches exceeds S&P gains over five years: report

The 'Zenith' Daytona Rolex was presented to Newman in 1995 to mark his victory in Florida's 24 hours of Daytona Race in the GTS-2 category. He was 70 years old at the time and became the endurance contest's oldest winner.

The other, in white gold, was a gift from Woodward which bears the inscription: "DRIVE VERY SLOWLY," followed by "JOANNE."

Sotheby's said the watches are "imbued with sentimental and historical value imparting from pinnacle moments in Newman's celebrated racing career."

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex looks to accelerate production to meet rising demand

Each watch is valued at $500,000 to $1,000,000, but the final price will be determined by the highest bidder in June.

Another Rolex that belonged to Newman, who died in 2008, was sold by New York auction house Phillips for a staggering $17.8 million in 2017, a world record for a wrist watch.

