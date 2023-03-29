Minister pays surprise visit to Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer paid a visit to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, to inspect the facilities provided to the prisoners.

During his visit, the minister visited the prison kitchen, the Islamic center, various barracks, the jail hospital, and the industrial and vocational centre where he watched the work being done.

He also inspected the gymnasium built for the inmates. The jail administration briefed the minister on the measures taken for the welfare of the prisoners.

Expressing his views, SM Tanveer lauded that the provincial government was taking marvellous steps toward improving the conditions of prisoners.

