Supporters attend Shaukat Khanum Iftar-dinner

LAHORE: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised a fundraising Iftar dinner in the city, as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Aasim Yusuf, other members of SKMT management and a large number of donors and supporters attended the event where Rs 20 crores were collected.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, “Over the past twenty-eight years, the support of generous donors has meant that we have been able to treat more patients than the year before. He said showing compassion to strangers, all the patients our donors may never meet but whose lives they save, reflects one of the best attributes of humans.”

In a video message, Imran Khan, Founder and Chairman BoG of SKMT said that cancer treatment is very expensive and the majority of our people cannot afford it. For more than 28 years, SKMCH&RC has been collecting Zakat and providing financially supported treatment to over 75 percent of all patients.”

