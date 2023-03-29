AVN 65.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
BAFL 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.61%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
TRG 108.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,443 Increased By 24.6 (0.17%)
KSE100 40,128 Increased By 45.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 14,841 Increased By 14.1 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supporters attend Shaukat Khanum Iftar-dinner

Press Release Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organised a fundraising Iftar dinner in the city, as part of its ongoing Zakat campaign. Dr Faisal Sultan, Dr Aasim Yusuf, other members of SKMT management and a large number of donors and supporters attended the event where Rs 20 crores were collected.

On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, “Over the past twenty-eight years, the support of generous donors has meant that we have been able to treat more patients than the year before. He said showing compassion to strangers, all the patients our donors may never meet but whose lives they save, reflects one of the best attributes of humans.”

In a video message, Imran Khan, Founder and Chairman BoG of SKMT said that cancer treatment is very expensive and the majority of our people cannot afford it. For more than 28 years, SKMCH&RC has been collecting Zakat and providing financially supported treatment to over 75 percent of all patients.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shaukat Khanum Hospital SKMT Iftar Dr Aasim Yusuf

Comments

1000 characters

Supporters attend Shaukat Khanum Iftar-dinner

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories