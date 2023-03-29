AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
Markets

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

================================================================================
Company                   Year Ended/           Dividend/            Dispatched/
                          Ending                Bonus                  Credit on
================================================================================
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd...30.06.2023             200% Interim          27.03.2023
                                                Cash Dividend
The Hub Power            30.06.2023             57.50% Interim        27.03.2023
Company Limited                                 Cash Dividend
================================================================================

