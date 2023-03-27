AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
DGKC 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.78%)
EPCL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
MLCF 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.54%)
NETSOL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.97%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.87%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 65.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.66%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.97%)
TPLP 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.02%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 16.5 (0.41%)
BR30 14,476 Increased By 62.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 40,053 Increased By 110.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 14,808 Increased By 69.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.43

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2023 10:17am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a resistance at $6.43 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.47-1/2 to $6.55-1/4 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which started at $6.23-1/4. This wave is capable of travelling to $6.55-1/4, its 100% projection level.

An inverted head-and-shoulders is taking shape. It has been almost confirmed.

A more bullish target of $6.75 will be worked out once corn stands firm above $6.43.

CBOT corn biased to test support at $6.25-1/2

Support is at $6.35-1/4, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $6.27-3/4 to $6.30-3/4 range.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.43

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

Read more stories