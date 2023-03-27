AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has barred Central Power Purchasing Agency -Guaranteed (CPPA-G) from capacity payment deductions of CPEC IPPs as plants are unable to import coal due to forex scarcity, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

He issued these directions at virtual meeting held on March 25, 2003 attended by Chief Economist/ Project Director CPEC, MDPPIB, CEO CPPA-G, Energy Specialist CPEC Secretariat and CEOs of Port Qasim and Sahiwal power plants.

During the meeting, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives endorsed the continuous efforts of all CPEC IPPs for helping Pakistan. The respective CEOs also acknowledged the support and facilitation from concerned Ministries.

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

According to sources, after detailed deliberations, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, directed Power Division to sit with respective CPEC IPPs on Monday (today) and find out way forward of two following issue keeping in view of all technical and legal aspects;(i) immediate stoppage of capacity payments deductions because of forex unavailability for buying coal and;(ii) settlement mechanism of already accumulated capacity payments deduction.

CPEC IPPs have raised the issue of deduction of capacity payments at every forum including with the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif but CPPA-G flouted their directions.

Recently, Chinese Charges d’ Affairs also wrote a letter to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, seeking his help in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

forex CPEC Ahsan iqbal Power Division CPPA-G CPEC IPPs Minister for Planning and Development Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories