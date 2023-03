Pakistan win toss and bat against Afghanistan in second T20

SHARJAH: Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and chose to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan at Sharjah Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan, who lost the first match by six wickets on Friday, brought in Mohammad Nawaz to replace Faheem Ashraf.

Afghanistan included Usman Ghani and left out Gulbadin Naib from the first match.

The last match is also in Sharjah on Monday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Usman Ghani, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG) and Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

TV umpire: Akbar Ali

Match referee: Hamim Talwar (AFG)