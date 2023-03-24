President Alvi asks prime minister, provincial govts to assist ECP over elections

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asking him and the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding elections in both provinces.

In his letter, the president said that the ECP, by postponing elections of provincial assemblies, failed to implement his announcement of holding Punjab elections on April 30 and “blatantly violated Supreme Court’s order dated March 1.”

President Alvi also quoted Article 46 of the Constitution, which states that the “Prime Minister shall keep the President informed on all matters of internal and foreign policy and on all legislative proposals the federal government intends to bring before the parliament.”

“It is a matter of concern that the Prime Minister has undertaken no meaningful consultation with the President on policy issues in line with the above Article,” the letter stated.

President Alvi also drew the prime minister’s attention towards “glaring violations of fundamental and human rights”, atrocities of police and law enforcement agencies and the use of force against the people of Pakistan.

“Multiple fake and frivolous cases have been registered against politicians, workers, journalists and media persons. Houses of political workers have been raided and citizens and abducted without warrants and lawful justifications.”

He said such violations of fundamental and human rights guaranteed by Article the Constitution of Pakistan and curb on freedom of speech had tarnished Pakistan’s image in the international community and are casting negative repercussions on the future of democracy in the country.