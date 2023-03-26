Finance secy bars officials from taking financial benefits from other entities

ISLAMABAD: While taking serious note of honoraria being received by the officials of Finance Division from other ministries/ divisions, secretary Finance has barred officials from taking financial benefit from any other entity.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that Finance Division has issued a circular aimed at barring the officials for using their clout to get financial benefits or in kind gifts in lieu of facilitation in approval of their files and other official work.

According to sources, instances have come to the notice of Finance secretary that officers/officials of Finance Division have been paid honoraria by other ministries/ divisions/ departments etc.

The Finance secretary has directed that no officer/official of the Finance Division will receive any benefit(s) from other ministries/ divisions/ departments/ autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies etc without his prior permission/approval.

All the officers/ officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions of secretary Finance. The circular has also been sent to all ministries/ divisions to intimate that they should not extend any financial benefit to officers/ officials of Finance Division meant to expedite their files.

