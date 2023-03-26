AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Finance secy bars officials from taking financial benefits from other entities

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: While taking serious note of honoraria being received by the officials of Finance Division from other ministries/ divisions, secretary Finance has barred officials from taking financial benefit from any other entity.

Well informed sources told Business Recorder that Finance Division has issued a circular aimed at barring the officials for using their clout to get financial benefits or in kind gifts in lieu of facilitation in approval of their files and other official work.

According to sources, instances have come to the notice of Finance secretary that officers/officials of Finance Division have been paid honoraria by other ministries/ divisions/ departments etc.

The Finance secretary has directed that no officer/official of the Finance Division will receive any benefit(s) from other ministries/ divisions/ departments/ autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies etc without his prior permission/approval.

All the officers/ officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions of secretary Finance. The circular has also been sent to all ministries/ divisions to intimate that they should not extend any financial benefit to officers/ officials of Finance Division meant to expedite their files.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division financial benefits

Comments

1000 characters

Finance secy bars officials from taking financial benefits from other entities

Officials asked to ensure provision of free flour

Support price of wheat in Balochistan now equal to those in other provinces

ECC told: G-B working on targeted wheat subsidy plan

IK says shall persevere, come what may

Free flour: PML-N seeks to regain a foothold in Punjab

PSA seeks annual limit of $800m for solar imports

Militancy crisis: WB to mull over $50m project for Fata, KP families’ succor

Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

Punjab-KP polls,general election: IK accuses govt of deep-rooted ambivalence

FBR to encourage taxpayers to adapt to ADRCs forum

Read more stories