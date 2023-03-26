Bilawal shortlists candidates for Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Parliamentary Board held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In the meeting, the candidates for the party’s tickets in the Central Punjab Assembly elections were shortlisted. Faryal Talpur, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nair Hussain Bukhari, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Hasan Murtaza, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi, Asif Bhagat, and Ghulam Raza Kathiyane participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the candidates for the Punjab Assembly belonging to Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lala Musa, Sialkot, Kasur, Daska, Narowal, Sambaryal, Shakargarh, Wazirabad, Kamonki, Mandi Bahauddin, Malikwal, and Hafizabad constituencies are included. The next meeting will be held next week.

