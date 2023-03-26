Governor congratulates Seraiki poet on receiving SI

LAHORE: Terming prominent Seraiki poet Shakir Shujaabadi as pride of Seraiki Wasib, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the poet is our pride and valuable asset of the country.

“The way the Seraiki poet had given voice to the oppressed classes through his poetry is commendable,” the Governor Punjab said during a meeting with the poet who also narrated his new poetry to him.

Congratulating Shakir Shujaabadi on receiving Sitara e Imtiaz on March 23, the Governor assured to resolve the issues of the poet.

Shakir Shujaabadi said that he has written poetry in five languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Seraiki, Mewati and Haryanvi languages and his famous poetry collections include Pele Pat, Laho Da Arak and Kuliat Shakir.

He said that he has always talked about humanity and love in his poetry. He expressed concern over the violation of copy rights of his poetry collection. The Governor assured him of his cooperation to resolve this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023