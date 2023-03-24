CM pays surprise visits to flour supply centres in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted surprise visits to the 24/7 flour supply centres in Gujranwala, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the visiting public.

The people appreciated the Ramazan package and reported that they received their flour bags in just two minutes without any difficulty.

Some people mentioned the non-verification of their CNICs when the CM asked about hiccups in collecting free flour. Some others admitted that their names were not included in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) when Naqvi enquired about it. The CM asked them to get themselves registered with the BISP and directed his staff to help register them with the BISP so that they may not face any difficulty in future. The sales staff complained about the slowness of their system. He also verified the quantity of flour bags in the truck by checking weight.

Later, CM Naqvi made an unannounced visit to DHQ hospital where he inspected medical facilities at the trauma centre, checked ventilator beds in the ICU and announced the construction of a new building for an emergency. He inquired the patients about the medical facilities and ordered improvements to the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. The doctors should treat patients with compassion because a sweet word can cure half of a patient’s illness; he said and added that the government was striving to improve the medical facilities.

The CM also went to the residence of the mother and daughter who were molested in the precinct of Arup police station in Gujranwala. He expressed his sympathy to them and announced financial assistance of one million for them. The government stands with you and you will be helped in every possible way, he added.

Moreover, the CM in a statement on Thursday y said that Pakistan Day serves as a solemn reminder of the unrelenting struggle and selfless sacrifices made by Muslims of the subcontinent towards attaining a separate homeland, he said and noted that the resolution for Pakistan united Muslims under a common objective and inspired them to give their blood, leave behind their homes and belongings, and light the torch of freedom.

The CM also paid homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, who made unparalleled sacrifices to establish a proud national identity. He emphasized that their sacrifices demand that the nation strives to achieve national goals through the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. The Pakistani nation has consistently displayed remarkable unity in the face of adversity and has emerged stronger from difficult situations, he added.

Pakistan is our proud identity, and the CM pledged to safeguard the nation’s cultural heritage and national character.

