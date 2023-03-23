President Alvi confers civil awards upon Pakistani, foreign nationals

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred civil awards upon Pakistani and foreign nationals to mark Pakistan Day 2023.

These awards include 8 Nishan-e-Imtiaz, 35 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, 21 Hilal-e-Imtiaz, 30 Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 9 Presidential Pride of Performance, 21 Tamgha-e-Shujat, 8 Sitara-e-Shujat, 1 Hilal-e-Pakistan, 1 Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam and 1 Tamgha-e-Khidmat.

Names of Pakistan Civil Awards recipients announced

Among the recipients of Nishan-e-Imtiaz were former foreign minister Sartaj Aziz, late former senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, late Justice Bhagwan Das, music composer Ahmed Ghulam Ali Chagla, poet Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum, actor late Muhammad Qavi Khan and squash players Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan.

Eminent news reader of Radio Pakistan Taskeen Zafar and renowned film star Anjum Shaheen received the Presidential Pride of Performance awards.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Pakistani diplomat Saima Saleem and Pakistani women cricket team captain Bisma Maroof were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Renowned poet Saghar Siddiqui and TV host Fakhar e Alam received Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Violinist Raees Ahmed, poet Amjad Islam Amjad, journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, philanthropist Muhammad Ramzan Cheepa and Bilquis Bano Edhi received Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

The names of the recipients were unveiled on 14th August, 2022 that marked the 75th Anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of creation of Pakistan. The accolades were given to the officials for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.