AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
IT, financials lead Indian shares lower after Fed rate hike

Reuters Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:11pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares settled lower on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks and financials, after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its fight against inflation with a quarter-point rate hike even as it signalled that a pause in policy tightening could be near.

After two sessions of gains, the Nifty 50 index closed 0.44% lower at 17,076.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5% to 57,925.28. The benchmarks traded between 0.6% losses and 0.3% gains as investors digested the Fed’s policy decision and comments.

Moreover, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out “blanket insurance” for all domestic banking deposits, which could further dent IT firms as they earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States and Europe.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight IT index losing 0.77%. HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Indian shares muted on mixed US cues; IT leads losses

“Economic uncertainty and a disproportionate exposure to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector are the key risks for the IT sector,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief investment officer for equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

The drop in Indian equities was in contrast to the surge in Asian stocks, while U.S. stock index futures also climbed after having closed sharply lower on Wednesday.

Indian financial stocks also snapped a two-day winning streak to decline 0.65%.

While domestic lenders are expected to be largely insulated from the global banking crisis, India has asked state-owned banks to submit details of their bond portfolios ahead of a meeting on Saturday, sources told Reuters.

“There won’t be major panic as India’s banks face no major structural risks, but sentiment will remain subdued and markets will remain rangebound,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Vedanta Ltd fell nearly 5% after a media report said parent Vedanta Resources’ Chairman Anil Agarwal is looking to sell a stake in the company. Vedanta called the report “baseless and untrue”.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost nearly 5% after the government proposed to sell a stake of up to 3.5% in the company.

