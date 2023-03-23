AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
‘Inter-Bank Regional Cricket Tournament’: Sindh Bank crowned champions

Press Release Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
KARACHI: The finals of the 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was held at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sports Complex on March 18.

The final was played between Sindh Bank and SBP, and Sindh Bank was crowned champions by winning from SBP by 5 wickets and scoring 165 runs in a keenly contested game.

The 19th Governor Cup 2023 Inter Bank Regional Cricket Tournament of Karachi Region was organised by SBP where 16 teams played in the tournament in pools of 4 comprising of 4 teams in each pool.

Sindh Bank played and won all the 3 league matches and qualified for the quarter finals and won from HBL by 7 wickets. Sindh Bank then won by 5 wickets from Bank Al Habib in the semi- finals and then qualified for the finals.

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the SBP Sports Complex, on March 19, where the Chief Guest of the ceremony Syed Samar Husnain - Executive Director - SBP, Development Finance Group presented the winning team with the trophy.

The ceremony was attended by the Sindh Bank President & CEO Imran Samad and the Head of HR Baqir Hussain. Samad thanked SBP for organising the cricket tournament and praised all the teams who played in the tournament.

Test cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed was the Guest of Honour at the ceremony among the other executives of SBP and CEO’s

of commercial banks and senior management of SBP including Muhammad Ashraf Khan - Managing Director - Banking Services Corporation, Qasim Nawaz - Executive Director HR and Sajid

Ali Shah - Chief Manager, Banking Services Corporation, Karachi.

