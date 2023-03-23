AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PepsiCo celebrates World Water Day 2023

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan on Wednesday celebrated World Water Day 2023 sharing company’s facility of replenishing 100% of the water at their Snacks manufacturing facilities in Sundar and Multan, in line with its global vision to become Net Water Positive by 2030.

The company also showcased a unique Water Stewardship Model Community that is being set up in partnership with Worldwide Fund for Nature–Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan). The Center of Water Informatics and Technology (WIT) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will provide technical expertise for the project while Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will create policy briefs based on the project learning’s to facilitate policymakers.

The event was held at WIT LUMS with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of water and sanitation and to promote sustainable management of water resources through public-private partnerships. A robust overview of various water conservation projects by PepsiCo Pakistan across the country was shared, including partnerships with multiple stakeholders such as the government, non-profit organizations, academia, and policymakers. PepsiCo Pakistan also honoured Community Leader Dr Humera Saleem, who has been a key part of spearheading community mobilization for the PepsiCo Foundation and WaterAid supported Access to Safe Water programme in Humak, Islamabad.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO PepsiCo Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan along with stakeholders from WWF-Pakistan, SDPI and WIT LUMS unveiled the Water Stewardship Model Community project. The expansive project will include water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities and enable sustainable sewage water management in one underserved community in rural Punjab for a focused intervention that delivers positive outcomes. The model village will illustrate the end-result of this collaboration for water access and stewardship, improved sanitation and replenishment, employing state-of-the-art interventions for WASH and Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS). In line with our Alliance for Water Stewardship and Water Replenishment agenda, this model will exemplify PepsiCo’s commitment to directly benefiting communities within our watershed.

A high-level panel discussion on “Accelerating Collaboration for a Net Water Positive Future” featuring distinguished panelists Arif Jabbar Khan (Country Head WaterAid), Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmed (Director Resilient Development Programme SDPI), Maha Qasim (CEO & Founder Zero-Point Partners) and Dr Abubakr Muhammad (Director of WIT LUMS) was also conducted at the event, focusing on critical issues related to the water crisis in Pakistan, including access to safe drinking water, sustainable water management, private sector engagement in water stewardship, and the role of technology and innovation in addressing water challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Eugene Willemsen, CEO PepsiCo AMESA said that being an agriculture company at our core, water is a critical resource for PepsiCo’s business. It is, therefore, a strong imperative for food producers like us to follow through a Net Water Positive vision, ensure water resources are in a better state due to our presence, achieve sustainable water security, replenish more water than we use and support collaborative solutions to reduce water stress at the local community-level. Local stakeholder engagements and partnerships play a key role in paving our way towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PepsiCo WWF Pakistan World Water Day 2023

Comments

1000 characters

PepsiCo celebrates World Water Day 2023

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Parliament’s attention drawn to ‘existence’ of ‘armed groups’

Read more stories