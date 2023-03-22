AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.04%)
DGKC 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.65%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.69%)
HUBC 68.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.11%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.21%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
PPL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.51%)
PRL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.11%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.02%)
TPLP 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
TRG 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.84%)
UNITY 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -48.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,679 Decreased By -259.8 (-1.74%)
KSE100 40,479 Decreased By -399.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,941 Decreased By -147.1 (-0.98%)
Fitch upgrades Ghana’s long-term local-currency issuer default rating to ‘CCC’

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 02:55pm
ACCRA: Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Ghana’s long-term local-currency issuer default rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘restricted default’.

Ghana suspended payments on most of its external debt last year, effectively defaulting, and still needs to negotiate a resolution with its private international bondholders and bilateral creditors.

The West African country has already restructured its domestic debt, which will lower Ghana’s interest payments by 10% of the government’s expected revenues or 1.6% of GDP in 2023, and 6% of revenues or 0.9% of GDP in 2024, Fitch said.

Ghana’s loan programme request to go to IMF executive board by end March: president

Despite this immediate relief, the restructuring has increased Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio by 0.6 percentage points and the ratio is still above 100% after the process, it said.

Ghana Ratings agency Fitch

