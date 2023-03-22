AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.34%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,923 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,861 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,085 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Mar 22, 2023
Brent oil may bounce further into $75.89-$76.43 range

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 10:13am
Brent oil may bounce further into $75.89-$76.43 per barrel, due to the completion of a five-wave cycle. The cycle started at $83.33. Its fourth wave, the wave 4, ended around $75.89, which stands firm as a target.

Once fulfilling this target, oil is expected to fall towards $72.71, near the bottom of a wave b. Support is at $74.30, a break below which could signal the completion of the bounce. A bearish target zone of $72.71-$73.59 will be established accordingly.

A break above $76.43, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain to $77.31. On the daily chart, the hammer forming on Monday has been confirmed as a bullish reversal pattern, by the white candlestick on Tuesday.

Brent oil may bounce more to $75.89

This reversal pattern is acting against the short downtrend from the March 7 high of $86.75. The longer downtrend from $125.19 remains steady. A flag suggests an extension of the downtrend towards $57.95, the 161.8% projection level of the wave (C).

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $15.98 reveals a similar target of $63.02.

Brent crude oil

