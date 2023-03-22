AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.04%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.71%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
GGL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
NETSOL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
OGDC 87.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.76%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.34%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,923 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,861 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,085 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

‘Tell me how this ends’

BR Research Published 22 Mar, 2023 08:47am
Follow us

The crises facing Pakistan are not new. The economy is used to a major boom-bust cycle every 3-4 years; the politics pushes the country towards anarchy every 7-8 years; and there is, unfortunately, a mega climate disaster almost every 10 years. Only that this time around, the several crises have come a calling at the same time, with their intensity seemingly at unprecedented highs. Meanwhile, the deteriorating security situation across the country has added even more to the heightened uncertainty.

The precarious situation requires a unified political, institutional and bureaucratic response in the short-term and reformist commitment for the long-term. The moment calls for stepped-up governance by those who may actually possess the public’s mandate and be at the center of its hopes and dreams. The circumstances ask for remedies that are clearly communicated to and embraced by the people. Fairness, transparency and austerity are some of the things that need to be observed by all levers of the state.

None of that seems to be forthcoming, not anytime soon. Fearful of an electoral rout (as recent opinion polls suggest), the PML-N-led federal government seems intent on avoiding elections in Punjab. Presiding over an economic mess that is getting irredeemable by the day, the apparent political calculations to turn things around in a few months are not balanced by reality or forecasts. Half-hearted attempts to tame the PTI opposition into submission through law enforcement have become a daily joke.

The challenger Khan, meanwhile, is setting one bad example after another by defying the courts and allowing violence to take root among his young and diehard supporters. The strategy to respond to chaos with more chaos is unsustainable. The ex-PM’s refusal to sit down with the federal government – be it on matters of handling surging terrorism or staving off economic default – may be popular with his base, but it will only make his job even harder when (or if) the party sweeps to power in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, the institutions collectively refuse to acknowledge that when you’re in a hole, stop digging. The judiciary’s partisanship is once again out in full view, responding to popular sentiment instead of applying the law. The so-called establishment is not in the mood to dance again, but ignoring the jilted lover is not working either. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Looking down 30,000 feet, there are no clear answers, only confusion all around, with current incentives aligned for continuation of status quo.

terrorism economy judiciary climate disaster economic default

Comments

1000 characters

‘Tell me how this ends’

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories