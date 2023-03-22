AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Remarks about assassination plot: Court defers framing of charges against Rashid

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday deferred framing of charges against Pakistan Awami League’s chief Sheikh Rashid in a case about his allegations that former president Asif Ali Zardari was plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till April 14.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, adjourned it without proceedings after Rashid informed the court his counsel is busy at the Supreme Court in another case.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the challan of the case. The judge was informed that the challan has been submitted before the court.

Rashid told the court that his lawyer is busy in the Supreme Court. Therefore, he cannot appear today,” Rashid said. “A plea has also been filed to quash the case,” he added. The court allowed Rashid after marking his attendance. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till April 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court Asif Ali Zardari PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Remarks about assassination plot: Court defers framing of charges against Rashid

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories