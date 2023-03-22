Remarks about assassination plot: Court defers framing of charges against Rashid

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday deferred framing of charges against Pakistan Awami League’s chief Sheikh Rashid in a case about his allegations that former president Asif Ali Zardari was plotting to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till April 14.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, adjourned it without proceedings after Rashid informed the court his counsel is busy at the Supreme Court in another case.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the challan of the case. The judge was informed that the challan has been submitted before the court.

Rashid told the court that his lawyer is busy in the Supreme Court. Therefore, he cannot appear today,” Rashid said. “A plea has also been filed to quash the case,” he added. The court allowed Rashid after marking his attendance. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till April 14.

