JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were unchanged on Tuesday after rising earlier in the day on bargain buying, but firmer currency and expectations of improving production pressured the price.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed at 3,785 ringgit ($846.76) a tonne on Tuesday after rising 1.82% earlier in the day. The contract fell for three straight sessions to its lowest closing in nearly seven weeks the previous day.