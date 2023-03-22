KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.711 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,986.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.524 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.800 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.753 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.215 billion), DJ (PKR 765.583 million), Silver (PKR 660.031 million), SP500 (PKR 358.253 million), Platinum (PKR 353.805 million), Natural Gas (PKR 182.363 million), Japan equity (PKR 45.600 million), Copper (PKR 36.501 million) and Brent (PKR 15.626 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.673 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023