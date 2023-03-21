IHC seeks record of all cases registered against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, sought the record of all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the limits of the federal capital.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran Khan’s petition seeking the record of all cases registered against him. The court issued notices to the respondents and directed them to submit a reply in this matter till March 27.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry while discussing the PTI chairman’s appearance in Judicial Complex said they had no place to go in Islamabad except the courts.

Justice Aamer said not a pleasant thing had happened on Saturday. He added; “If you commit a mistake, and then I do the same, what will be the difference left between us.” Faisal said 47 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad, adding the police had kept some FIRs secret.

The IHC chief justice remarked that FIR could not be kept sealed. He added the FIRs were public documents and could not be kept sealed. Khan’s counsel requested the court to issue an order for producing record of all FIRs in this court’s jurisdiction.

Acceding to his request, the IHC bench issued notices to all the respondents seeking record of all the FIRs registered against Imran Khan till March 27.

Imran Khan has filed a petition seeking information regarding the number of FIRs registered against him across the country. He moved the court through advocates, Khawaja Haris, Faisal Fareed, Intazar Hussain Panjotha, and others.

In his petition, the PTI chairman cited the Secretary Interior, Inspector General Islamabad (IG) of police Islamabad, IG Punjab Police, IG Sindh Police, IG Balochistan Police and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

He stated that after the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents at the behest of the incumbent PDM government. The petitioner has been subjected to illegal and unlawful treatment by the respondents and after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and the KPK the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner has been nominated in criminal cases almost on a daily basis.

The PTI chairman said that an onslaught had been unleashed upon the petitioner and his party affiliates and the registration of false and frivolous FIRs had been made a new normal by the respondents and numerous FIRs had been registered against the petitioner on total baseless and false accusations.

Imran Khan maintained that registration of FIRs and criminal cases in a discreet manner by the respondents with malafide and ulterior motives manifests malafide intention and ill will to manhandle and humiliate the petitioner. He added that the abuse of power, and illegal and arbitrary exercise of authority by the respondents amount in violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

