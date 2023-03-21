AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC seeks record of all cases registered against Imran

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, sought the record of all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the limits of the federal capital.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran Khan’s petition seeking the record of all cases registered against him. The court issued notices to the respondents and directed them to submit a reply in this matter till March 27.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry while discussing the PTI chairman’s appearance in Judicial Complex said they had no place to go in Islamabad except the courts.

Justice Aamer said not a pleasant thing had happened on Saturday. He added; “If you commit a mistake, and then I do the same, what will be the difference left between us.” Faisal said 47 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad, adding the police had kept some FIRs secret.

The IHC chief justice remarked that FIR could not be kept sealed. He added the FIRs were public documents and could not be kept sealed. Khan’s counsel requested the court to issue an order for producing record of all FIRs in this court’s jurisdiction.

Acceding to his request, the IHC bench issued notices to all the respondents seeking record of all the FIRs registered against Imran Khan till March 27.

Imran Khan has filed a petition seeking information regarding the number of FIRs registered against him across the country. He moved the court through advocates, Khawaja Haris, Faisal Fareed, Intazar Hussain Panjotha, and others.

In his petition, the PTI chairman cited the Secretary Interior, Inspector General Islamabad (IG) of police Islamabad, IG Punjab Police, IG Sindh Police, IG Balochistan Police and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

He stated that after the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents at the behest of the incumbent PDM government. The petitioner has been subjected to illegal and unlawful treatment by the respondents and after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and the KPK the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner has been nominated in criminal cases almost on a daily basis.

The PTI chairman said that an onslaught had been unleashed upon the petitioner and his party affiliates and the registration of false and frivolous FIRs had been made a new normal by the respondents and numerous FIRs had been registered against the petitioner on total baseless and false accusations.

Imran Khan maintained that registration of FIRs and criminal cases in a discreet manner by the respondents with malafide and ulterior motives manifests malafide intention and ill will to manhandle and humiliate the petitioner. He added that the abuse of power, and illegal and arbitrary exercise of authority by the respondents amount in violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IHC PTI Imran Khan Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

IHC seeks record of all cases registered against Imran

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories