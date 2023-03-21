AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Sluggish business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 419 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

