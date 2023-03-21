AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KCA clarification

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
Follow us

KARACHI: The KCA extremely surprised to note that in the above referred Review, you had mentioned that the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) had welcomed (the decision of announcement of intervention/support price of phutti.

It may please be noted that the KCA in its Press Release issued on 13-03-2023 had welcomed the directives issued to the authorities concerned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for devising a comprehensive strategy/mechanism to acquire self-sufficiency in agricultural produce by activating the role of agricultural Research Institutions both at federal and provincial level and provide quality seeds to farmers by ensuring transparency and effectiveness in the seed certification process, to get bumper crops.

In its above referred Press Release, the KCA had also appreciated the directive issued to the authorities concerned by Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate and long term measures from now to get bumper cotton crop for the country and hoped that if the agriculture reforms as desired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, are introduced in right direction and implemented in letter and sprit may bring revolution in agriculture sector especially in cotton trade and place positive impact on economy of the country.

The KCA, in its press release issued on 13-03-2023, never welcomed the decision of the government, appeared in a section of press on 18-03-2023, regarding announcement of intervention/support price of phutti at any level as the KCA always advocated the free trading policy of cotton.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton KCA cotton crop KCA spot

Comments

1000 characters

KCA clarification

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories