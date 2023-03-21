KCA clarification

KARACHI: The KCA extremely surprised to note that in the above referred Review, you had mentioned that the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) had welcomed (the decision of announcement of intervention/support price of phutti.

It may please be noted that the KCA in its Press Release issued on 13-03-2023 had welcomed the directives issued to the authorities concerned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for devising a comprehensive strategy/mechanism to acquire self-sufficiency in agricultural produce by activating the role of agricultural Research Institutions both at federal and provincial level and provide quality seeds to farmers by ensuring transparency and effectiveness in the seed certification process, to get bumper crops.

In its above referred Press Release, the KCA had also appreciated the directive issued to the authorities concerned by Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate and long term measures from now to get bumper cotton crop for the country and hoped that if the agriculture reforms as desired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, are introduced in right direction and implemented in letter and sprit may bring revolution in agriculture sector especially in cotton trade and place positive impact on economy of the country.

The KCA, in its press release issued on 13-03-2023, never welcomed the decision of the government, appeared in a section of press on 18-03-2023, regarding announcement of intervention/support price of phutti at any level as the KCA always advocated the free trading policy of cotton.

