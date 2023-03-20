AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as banking contagion fears sour mood

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 05:11pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Monday with investors fretting about contagion risks in the global banking system, as relief from a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS Group turned out to be short-lived.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.65% at 16,988.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.62% lower to 57,628.95.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials and information technology (IT) falling 0.69% and 1.43%, respectively.

Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion).

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Soon after the announcement, global central banks came out with statements to reassure markets, but to no avail.

“Investor sentiment has been hurt by worries over the global banking system,” Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets said.

“While the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse offers temporary relief, the real variable is the Fed’s handling of the concerns in the financial sector.”

At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion, two senior executives close to the discussion told Reuters.

Market participants are keenly awaiting the Fed policy decision on Wednesday. Futures on interest rate are pricing in about a 60% chance of a Fed rate hike.

Among individual stocks, most Adani group firms fell on a report that the group suspended work on a $4.2 billion petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat.

Reliance Industries, the largest stock in Nifty 50 in terms of market capitalization and weightage, fell nearly 1% to a fresh 52-week low and extended losses for the eighth session after government sources hinted at plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline beyond March.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as banking contagion fears sour mood

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Smear campaign against COAS deserves ‘strongest condemnation’: PM Shehbaz

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

Pakistan revise schedule for New Zealand series

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Read more stories