Three terrorists killed in South Awaran IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces have killed three terrorists in a gun battle during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted after tracking their hideout in general area South of Awaran, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said Saturday. According to the military media wing, from March 15th onwards, an Intelligence Based Operation was initiated to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area South of Awaran.

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

The forces based on credible information had laid multiple ambushes along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days.