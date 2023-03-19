AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM govt’s ‘illegal’ actions against IK: Umar urges CJP to take suo motu notice

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar Saturday sent missive to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, requesting to take suo motu notice against Pakistan Democratic Movement-led regime’s illegal actions against party chief Imran Khan.

In his letter, Umar said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had barred the police from arresting Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and Lahore High Court (LHC) prohibited his arrest in nine cases.

He stated that as the former prime minister was en route to Islamabad to appear before a trial court, Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the doors and walls have been raised to the ground.

In the prevailing circumstances, Umar requested the top judge of the country that he has firm reasons to believe that the state in order to take revenge on the PTI chief is hell-bent to compromise the liberty of Imran Khan in the most unlawful manner.

“It has been reiterated by Imran Khan time and again his life is at stake and he may be taken out in a bid to take his life,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Asad Umar IHC PTI Umar Ata Bandial

Comments

1000 characters

PDM govt’s ‘illegal’ actions against IK: Umar urges CJP to take suo motu notice

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories