PDM govt’s ‘illegal’ actions against IK: Umar urges CJP to take suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar Saturday sent missive to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, requesting to take suo motu notice against Pakistan Democratic Movement-led regime’s illegal actions against party chief Imran Khan.

In his letter, Umar said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had barred the police from arresting Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and Lahore High Court (LHC) prohibited his arrest in nine cases.

He stated that as the former prime minister was en route to Islamabad to appear before a trial court, Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the doors and walls have been raised to the ground.

In the prevailing circumstances, Umar requested the top judge of the country that he has firm reasons to believe that the state in order to take revenge on the PTI chief is hell-bent to compromise the liberty of Imran Khan in the most unlawful manner.

“It has been reiterated by Imran Khan time and again his life is at stake and he may be taken out in a bid to take his life,” he added.

