Imran secures protective bails in nine cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed protective bails to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in nine cases including eight terrorism cases and one civil case registered in Lahore and Islamabad.

The court also barred the authorities from taking any action against Khan till March 21, directing the law officer to present details of all cases lodged against the former prime minister till then.

A division bench granted protective bails the five cases in Islamabad till March 24 and for the three cases in Lahore till March 27.

The court also allowed protective to Imran Khan in civil cases till March 27.

The court directed Imran Khan to ensure his bails from the respective courts during this period.

Imran Khan reached LHC and entered in the court premises in his bullet-proof vehicle after the court had summoned him.

The registrar LHC had also accepted a request from Imran’s counsel seeking permission for the PTI chief’s vehicle to enter the court premises.

The PTI workers were stopped at the main gate while a large number of lawyers remained with the Imran’s vehicle ahead to courtroom.

Earlier, the court heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Fawad against the operation at Zaman Park.

Praising the decision of the court Fawad said, “The lives of the people of Lahore have been saved because of the court”.

Fawad told the court that the police have assured to provide security to Imran Khan.

He also said, “Imran Khan’s surety bonds have been submitted”.

The judge said that everyone has to follow the law, adding that the court would not spare the wrongdoers.

Chaudhry Fawad replying to the court query about the PTI Lahore rally said, “We have withdrawn the Lahore rally.” He added now we will hold the rally on Monday instead of Sunday as suggested by the court.

The court directed Fawad to submit an application before any public rally. The court also remarked that containers should not be used to block the roads. The advocate general said that they needed access to the Zaman Park area.

At this, Fawad said that they only wanted access to arrest the people. “Arrest people after nominating them,” he added.

The IG Punjab at this said that they would not allow anyone to become a target of retaliatory action. “We have technology and witnesses, not just pictures,” he added. He also assured the court that no harm would be done to anyone.

“How will the transparency be ensured,” the court asked the IG. At this, the IG said that everything would be done fairly.

The court observed that it could not stop police from holding investigations.

IG Punjab asked the court again for access and Fawad replied, “We give them access”.

At this, the court directed the parties to come up with a solution and present it before the court till 3 pm.

When the hearing resumed, the petitioner’s counsel read out the Terms of Reference (TORs) agreed upon between the PTI and the police.

He informed the court that PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz would contact the police to provide security to the PTI chief.

The agreement also states that PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering will be held on Monday instead of Sunday. It has also been agreed a fresh request for the public gathering will be filed.

As per the agreement, the PTI would also nominate two people to assist the people involved in the incidents that occurred on March 14 and 15.

The court; however, said that the language of the agreement needed to be fixed and drafted again as the word “The TOR is not right”.

After that the Imran Khan’s counsel said, they have submitted pleas for the protective bail of the PTI chief. He added that Imran Khan is willing to appear before the court.

“Imran Khan is also ready to attend the court proceedings on March 18,” said the lawyer.

The court; however, said after the decision of the courts of Islamabad, how could it hear the protective bail here”. The counsel said, “We will assist the court once the matter is fixed before it.”

The court said that an application should be filed for Imran Khan’s security.

However, AG Punjab said that the arrest warrant should be implemented.

The court responded that it never stopped the implementation of the warrant.

However, the court said it will decide on the method to implement the warrant and adjourned the proceedings and asked the counsel to produce Imran Khan before the court till 5:30 pm.

As the hearing resumed again the counsel said Imran Khan had filed pleas for protective bail in order to appear before the relevant courts.

He further said that Imran had not been informed of the details that some of the cases registered against him.

At this court observed that it would grant bail in the cases filed before it.

Taking the rostrum, Imran said that there were so many cases registered against him and added once he was granted bail in one case the police registered another case against him.

Imran referring to the police operation said it never happened before and also thanked the court for stopping the police operation and said the court, “saved him”.

Imran said there was an assassination attempt on him. He also requested the court to transfer his case before a city court as it was not out of danger because one had to reach the court walking through narrow streets.

Imran said he believed in rule of law. “I cannot even imagine not appearing before the court.”

The court said the solution for all problems lies within the law. It advises him to adopt the system. “There is no problem in this case. You have mishandled it only,” the court added. The court; therefore, allowed protective bail in eight terrorism cases.

