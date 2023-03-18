Imran ‘launched’ to create chaos across country: Maryam

AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
LAHORE: Coming hard on the PTI chairman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz blamed Imran Khan of following the foreign agenda of spreading anarchy in the country.

“The government should deal with the PTI as it would treat a terrorist organisation. I have no doubt that he (Imran) was launched to spread unrest in the country,” she said while addressing a news conference along with party leaders at the PML-N Secretariat on Friday.

Maryam, who was accompanied by Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb and Talal Chaudhry, told media that this person (Imran) is attacking the writ of state through activists of banned outfits who are hiding at Zaman Park. Responding to a question regarding offer of talks by Imran Khan, she said the time has passed to sit and negotiate with him. He (Imran) is aware about failures of all his plans, marches and conspiracies.

She lashed out at him for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence by revolting against the state institutions.

“Arresting Imran is a matter of five minute for the state but restraint is being shown to avoid loss of lives,” she said.

“The state will have to think of removing the tag of a political party from the PTI.”

According to her, the recent Zaman Park fiasco shows in what ways the Sicilian mafia, Don and Godfather act. The events that took place in Zaman Park for the last four to five days have not been seen in the history of Pakistan.

She alleged that the PTI chief is a “foreign-funded” agent tasked to spread chaos in the country. She said she sees no difference between what is happening in the Kacha area and Zaman Park. Both are attacking the state machinery with the help of banned outfits.

“Imran Khan hid behind his supporters while they attacked policemen who were there to arrest him to just produce him in court.”

“We will fight to save the country not to win elections,” she said.

“The PML-N is set to contest the elections scientifically and emerge victorious.”

She added that she has completed tour of Punjab and finalising names of the candidates for elections. She said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country and lead the election campaign of the party.

Responding to a query, she said about 95 percent party candidates would be those who remained committed with and loyal to the party and suffered all the atrocities.

To another query, she said the PML-N has strong roots among the masses and is determined to steer the country out of prevailing crises. She maintained that it was Imran Khan who made a deal with the IMF and laid land mines for the economy after sensing ouster of his government. She held Imran Khan responsible for all the economic issues faced by the country, adding Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar were devotedly working day and night to provide relief to the masses.

Maryam Nawaz PMLN PTI Chairman Imran Khan Zaman Park Pervaiz Rasheed

