Maryam vows to put country back on development path

LAHORE: PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has expressed firm resolve to put Pakistan again on path of development as it did in the past.

While addressing the PML-N Kasur re-organisation meeting, Maryam vowed to rebuild the country and lessen people’s difficulties. She said Imran Khan and his cronies had ruined Pakistan’s economy and now the coalition government is striving hard to save the country. She said, “The PML-N is ready for the elections we would not only win the elections but get thumping majority.”

In the meeting, various matters pertaining to re-organisation affairs of the party in Kasur and preparations to elections came under discussion.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz has decided to contest election from four Punjab Assembly constituencies. Her nomination papers for PP-149 have been filed before the returning officer through Kanwal Liaquat advocate. Her nomination papers for PP-158, PP-173 and PP-63 Gujranwala are also being filed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023