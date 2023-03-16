AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.04%)
2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libyan site: IAEA

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2023 11:50am
VIENNA: The UN nuclear agency said on Wednesday that approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium had gone missing from a site in Libya.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told the organisation’s member states that inspectors on Tuesday found that 10 drums containing uranium ore concentrate “were not present as previously declared” at the location in Libya.

The IAEA will conduct further activities “to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location”, it said in a statement, without providing further details on the site.

Libya in 2003 abandoned a programme to develop nuclear weapons under its long-ruling former dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

Iran has uranium particles enriched to nearly bomb grade: IAEA

The North African country has been mired in a political crisis since Kadhafi’s fall in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

It remains split between a nominally interim government in the capital Tripoli in the west, and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

great Mar 16, 2023 12:03pm
And they are responsible for Iran's nuclear case
