KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== FDM Capital Nishat Mills 100,000 55.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 55.25 Alfalah Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 1,500,000 41.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 41.82 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.27 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.27 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,600,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023