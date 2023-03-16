KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
FDM Capital Nishat Mills 100,000 55.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 55.25
Alfalah Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 1,500,000 41.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 41.82
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.27
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.27
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,600,000
===========================================================================================
